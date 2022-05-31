Back to work after the holiday weekend and back to the storms this Tuesday. The cold front that caused a stir over the Plains this week keeps unsettled conditions around through Wednesday as it hovers nearby.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for a sliver of counties near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and points south.

Severe storms will be possible through the early overnight. Storms will be concentrated primarily across southern Kansas. Larger hail is primary and high winds will accompany any stronger storm. The tornado threat is lower but not zero.

This will turn into a heavy rain event and flooding will need to be monitored for those impacted, especially southeast of the Turnpike into early Wednesday morning. Flood watches and warnings are in effect.

Leftover rain showers linger on Wednesday scattered throughout the state. By Thursday morning, this boundary should shift far enough south to dry us out as high pressure briefly builds into the region. Rainfall amounts will be healthy where 1″ to more than 2″ will fall.



Temperatures will be cooler than average through Wednesday but start to rebound Thursday into Friday.



It will be a comfortable start to Riverfest Friday with afternoon temps in the 70s with acceptable humidity.

Storms return Friday night with another chance Saturday night. It will not be a washout this weekend and farther north may stand a better shot for rain compared to counties to the south. Temperatures warm to the 70s and 80s this weekend before a couple of cold fronts work through the region next week. This will produce more storms next Monday night and another chance later in the work week before the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 67 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman