Today will be another hot day but compared to what we’re used to, it won’t be unbearable outside. Starting out in the 60s, we warm to the low 90s this afternoon.

Temps will be a little bit cooler across western Kansas but there won’t be any rain in the forecast today, and skies will be mostly clear.

Winds tonight begin shifting around to the south and that will be the beginnings of our next warming trend. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight across the state.

Tomorrow we bring in a touch more heat with highs in the low to mid 90s and hardly a cloud in the sky.

Upper level high pressure will continue to build into the area over the next few days, and will be firmly in place by the weekend.

This is expected to bring triple digits back Kansas by the weekend. It might not get quite a strong as the heat dome that produced our heat wave last week, but still plenty hot into early next week.

Tropical Update: Two hurricanes are now active in the Atlantic. Idalia has attained Category 1 strength as of 4am, and will continue to intensify all the way up until it approaches Florida tomorrow. A major hurricane (Category 3+) landfall is likely to occur in the coastal bend of Florida, with Idalia’s remnants continuing toward Jacksonville and Savannah before emerging over the open Atlantic by the weekend.

Hurricane Franklin peaked yesterday as a strong Category 4 hurricane and exhibited some classic high-end hurricane structure overnight, but has begun to weaken slowly as it drifts to the north. Franklin is expected to turn out to sea and will not affect land directly as a hurricane. Neither of these storms are expected to bring impacts to our weather in Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.