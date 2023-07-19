Clouds and light rain showers have hung around this morning and slowed down our warmup process. Rain has mostly stayed to the north and west along I-70.

Breaks in the clouds are expected into the afternoon, and the sunshine we do get will quickly send temperatures jumping into the 90s across the state.

This afternoon, storms are expected to develop out west and will make their way east and south as a loosely organized complex.

Some storms may become severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. A Slight Risk covers western and northern Kansas for the afternoon.

As storms make their way east, they will lose steam. Wichita’s best chance to see rain will be after dark tonight, but storms may not quite make it this far before they fizzle out.

Tomorrow, we do it all over again with another storm complex diving south and east. This will usher in a cold front and bring us much more pleasant weather to end the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.