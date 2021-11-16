Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another warm surge Tuesday before cooler winds of change

Our next cold front is on the way and before it arrives, our morning lows and afternoon highs today will be well above average for this time of year.

Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s as southerly winds pick up. The warmest air will be to the southwest. Skies will not be as blue as a few more clouds move in ahead of the front. As the front begins to move in and switch winds out of the north, it could spark a rain shower to the northwest this evening but this chance does not look too good.

As we head into the overnight and temperatures to the northwest get closer to freezing, there could be a switch to a rain/snow shower if there is enough moisture.

At the same time, there is still potential for a shower to develop to the east but any activity will mainly be to the east of our area. Lows will range from the 20s to 40s.

The front will clear the area by mid morning Wednesday and any moisture on Storm Tracker Radar will mainly reside in Southeast Kansas.

Winds will be even stronger mid-week and the front will open the door that will allow colder air to spill into the area.

Temperatures will fall even more Wednesday night and most of us will wake up below freezing early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will rebound above average into the 60s the first part of the weekend. Another front will cool us a few degrees closer to normal by the end of the weekend. As these disturbances track through into the early part of the holiday week, they will not spark much moisture in our area but there will be plenty of wind.