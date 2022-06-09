Thursday evening through the overnight, we need to watch for new storm development. Storms will quickly become severe. Initial activity should fire up across western Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for far eastern Colorado and the Panhandle of Oklahoma through 9 PM CDT. We will watch trends farther to the east over the next several hours.

In our environment, extremely large hail (2″+ diameter) is high on the list along with damaging 60-75 MPH+ winds.

Heavy rainfall will accompany any storm and flooding will become a concern for any training over repeated locations. A tornado or two is possible.

A warm front lifting across the region and as a disturbance comes in, will trigger this activity. There are two areas to watch. One near the Kansas/Nebraska state line to the northwest. The other coming out of southeast Colorado into southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Storm track will be to the east/southeast across the state. By 5 AM Friday, this event will be over. As the night progresses, storms will cluster into a complex and work through the eastern half of the state.

We will be on a drier trend Friday. There is a chance for an overnight shower or storm in central Kansas to the north Saturday night. This batch does not look as organized nor as fierce as earlier in the week. Overall, the weekend looks fantastic as Riverfest concludes on the warm side.

Temperatures climb over the weekend and into next week. Abundant highs in the 90s will become common. By Monday, triple digit heat will affect several cities especially farther west. There is also a window to catch more rain Tuesday night of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman