Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another windy day and seasonable temperatures

Still some strong wind gusts expected today. Highs will be about average in the low 40s.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 tonight for the majority of the state.

The wind and dry conditions will also contribute to critical fire weather so there is a Fire Weather Warning in place until 6 tonight for our far western counties and a south and north central counties.

Wind speeds will still be strong today, but expect it to slow down as the sun goes down this evening.

A low pressure system to the north and east will be tracking south today and could bring some flurries to the eastern counties in our viewing area. Some flurries have been reported in Eureka this morning.

The majority of the snowfall accumulation will be closer to Kansas City and into Missouri. We will only get a trace to an inch.

This weekend, we are still monitoring the chance for snow showers to the southwest, but the moisture does not seem to be impressive enough and the system will pass too far to the south for it to become a big concern. Just a few flurries are likely. The active pattern stays in play through next week, but lack of moisture will be to blame for the lack or rain and snow we see in Kansas until the end of next week when a more impressive wintry system moves through. This will be one to watch.