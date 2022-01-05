Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another wintry system arrives Wednesday, brutal wind chills Thursday morning

Another cold front has unlocked the door to colder air for mid-week. There will not be much warming today with highs ranging from the 20s to the 40s.

Winds will not be as gusty today, especially in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. However, there will be an early breeze to the east and winds will increase to the west.

Clouds will increase through the day too as a wintry system gets started to the north. Snow showers will begin around midday and stay mainly north of I-70 through the afternoon. Snow will begin to slide to the south and southeast of I-70 after dark.

Southwest Kansas will be the driest part of the area as snow showers skim South Central Kansas overnight. Snow should wrap up by the time many commuters hit the road Thursday morning.

We will need to monitor road conditions Wednesday into Thursday. To account for the potential of slick conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for many of our counties to the north.

This is where most of the snow is expected to fall. Amounts will total up to 2″ or a little more in spots mainly around and north of I-70 while Wichita gets skimmed with a trace to 1″.

In addition to the snow, we will also have to endure dangerous cold. Thursday starts with morning temperatures below zero and in the single digits.

Winds overnight and tomorrow morning will be gusty, likely bringing area wind chills down to -10 to -20.

There will be a few flakes nearby to the northwest but most of these will miss our area. Wind chills improve some later in the day as winds turn lighter but even the lightest breeze will make it feel uncomfortable.

Temperatures to wrap up the work week will not be as bitter as Thursday. We will then jump above average Saturday. A seasonable chill returns by the end of the weekend. Moisture will be lacking too. There could be a few raindrops to the east or snowflakes to the west of the area Saturday but most of us will miss out.