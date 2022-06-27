Another day of enjoying the glory of our weekend cold front and milder than average air in place.

There is a disturbance moving through in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will keep showers popping as it slides to the east into early Monday night.

Any amounts will be light. Due to high pressure being strong to our northeast, anything that travels east will deteriorate overnight.

Clouds clear overnight and temps will be crisp for late June.

A southerly flow kicks in Tuesday and slowly temps start to climb. It will be gradual and not a sudden jump this week.

Some of the hottest days this week will be Wednesday into Thursday as widespread 90s take over the state. A few showers flirt with northwest Kansas Wednesday night but disappear due to a lack of key ingredients. Different story by Thursday as a cold front enters the picture.

Temps behind this feature will be milder than those ahead like we have seen with previous cold fronts. This boundary will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night.

Instability looks meager but a storm hitting severe thresholds is certainly possible. More rounds of rain are expected Friday night with more into Saturday. Temps drop where more clouds and rain favor. Be weather aware for any outdoor plans especially early over the holiday weekend. Looks like we turn drier and hotter just in time for the 4th.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman