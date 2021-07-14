Storm Track 3 Forecast: Approaching cold front brings down the heat and sparks showers and storms

We were met with seasonable summertime temperatures today as we wait for our next front to move into the region. As it approaches from the north, it will help to spark showers and storms this evening.

Activity will be more widespread than yesterday, and we will need to monitor for an isolated strong to severe storm possible. A Marginal Risk has been painted across northwest into northcentral Kansas. Damaging winds and hail will be our primary concerns this afternoon and evening as storms develop.

Activity in western Kansas will linger through the evening and into the overnight.

Isolated stronger storms will be possible through midnight before pockets of heavy rainfall and rumbles take over through early Thursday morning.

Temperatures tonight will be cooler in northwest Kansas as the cold front arrives while the humidity holds temperatures into the 60s and 70s across most of the state.

As the front sparks showers and storms throughout the day, the added cloud cover and winds switching back out of the north will help to hold daytime highs into the 70s and 80s.

The front will slowly sag to the southeast through the day on Thursday. The redevelopment of showers and storms Thursday afternoon will be possible across central into eastern Kansas.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for isolated stronger storms capable of damaging winds and hail in this region.

The front starts to clear to the south Friday, but its close proximity to Kansas could keep some isolated showers and storms possible as we wrap up the work week.

This weekend another front approaches from the north and will be the focus for scattered showers and storms through the weekend. Due to higher amounts of moisture in our atmosphere, heavy rain will be a concern over the next several days. Creeks, rivers and streams could be running higher this weekend and we will need to monitor for isolated flash flooding concerns through early next week.

Locally higher rainfall totals in excess of 2” will be possible through early next week. Between the rain chances and added cloud clover, temperatures through the end of the forecast period look to remain below average for this time of year with many enjoying daytime highs into the 80s as we enter into the second half of July.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman