Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air chips away, warmer by the weekend

A wintry system that brought snow and slick roads Thursday continues to move off towards the east. A few light snow showers will be possible through early evening for northwestern into northcentral Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The last of these flurries will not produce much, if any, additional snowfall.

Bands of snow and where they aligned greatly determined feast or famine with snowfall totals. Amounts from an inch to upwards of isolated 6″ and 8″ were reported with this system. Here is a handful:

Now this system is moving out and soon the Arctic air will be chipped away as well!

With more stars overnight, it will be frigid. Lows dip into the single digits and fresh snowpack in parts of our state will allow for colder temps. Keep an eye out for refreezing on area roadways that may lead to spots of black ice.

At least the winds will not be as strong but still capable of subzero wind chills. Another night to follow the 3 P’s: Protect your peeps, pets and pipes!

We begin to recover Friday as the thaw of warmer southerly winds return to the region.

Temperatures especially for southern Kansas climb ahead of the next cold front Saturday. There will be a bulge of 60-degree temps that nose into southern Kansas Saturday afternoon with spots north staying in the 40s and 50s.

We will need to watch an uptick in moisture Saturday near and east of the Turnpike. There may be a brief window of freezing drizzle Saturday morning although better indications are that this delays until it is warmer later in the day. Something to watch. Any additional moisture will favor areas east Saturday evening with a slight chance of a snow shower along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Most of our region stuck in the dry middle.

Temperatures cool on Sunday before warming early to mid next week. Highs will be pleasant for this time of year and stretch above average. The end of next week may offer up a chance for rain and/or snow. Something to watch as a system gathers better organization.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman