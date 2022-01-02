Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air eases, brief early week warm-up

Arctic air took up residency this weekend. Several lows this morning were well below zero!

The system responsible for the brutal cold blast, ice and snow is departing. Slowly but surely, it takes the chill with it as high pressure builds into the region. This system is causing quite the stir to our southeast from wintry weather to the possibility of tornadoes.

Tonight will be bitter back home, but not as cold as this morning under a starry sky.

High pressure takes the wheel, briefly, early this week. Sunshine dominates as temperatures bounce back Monday into Tuesday before a mid-week cold front.

This frontal passage will be Arctic in nature and drop us below freezing for highs on Thursday. Winds will also pick up Monday night through Thursday, peaking on Wednesday.

A quick-moving system will spread light snow across the state from west to east Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Better snowfall accumulation aligns with I-70 and points north.

Snowfall amounts generally look light but enough to cause slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute farther north in our region. Wichita may see a few flurries or a small window of light snow before the system leaves. Farther south snow accumulation looks less likely as the trajectory takes this system north.

The bitter blast we experience Thursday with highs staying below freezing does not last long as warming winds return late in the work week and into part of next weekend. Next weekend looks dry with the next storm on deck to watch for around January 12-13.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman