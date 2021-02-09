Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air keeps a tight grip on the area

Main roads are in better shape this morning but side streets, parking lots, and sidewalks are still pretty slick. A few light flurries will be around today but any road impacts will be minimal.

The brutal cold will once again grab everyone’s attention. Not only this morning but through the day. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for a few of our counties to the north through 10am. Winds are light but are still bringing wind chills across the area down below zero.

Clouds hold on strong today and highs only reach the teens.

There’s a slightly better chance of a few flurries or light snow showers tonight into Wednesday. Mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. We’ll wake up to frigid lows in the single digits to the low teens. There could even be a location or two that drops below zero.

Any light snow around Wednesday will track to the east through the day. There’s another chance for some widely scattered light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. However, over the next 48 hours new snowfall accumulation will only be between a trace and half an inch.

Better snow chances are lining up for later on this week, especially for Friday and Saturday. Arctic cold will also send some reinforcing blasts our way, sending highs from the teens down into the single digits. With winds expected to pick up more we’ll likely see more wind chill alerts.

Conditions won’t improve much early next week. There may be a few breaks in the clouds but it’ll still be bitterly cold.