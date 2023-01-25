Our most recent storm system that brought rain and snow to the outskirts of our viewing area Tuesday has moved away.

It has taken time for clouds to break up especially farther east. Temperatures overnight will be in the freezer with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

A few flurries and snow showers will track from the northwest to the southeast late Wednesday into Thursday. No accumulation is expected and most will not even get to witness this limited engagement with moisture.

Temperatures during the afternoon through Thursday will be below average for most.

Temperatures begin to bounce back Friday to the 40s and some 50s mainly in the south. Our next intense cold front arrives over the weekend. How quickly it travels through the region will be key on Saturday because folks ahead of this boundary will be able to warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s. I see this happening over southcentral and southeastern Kansas before the warmth is completely erased the remainder of the weekend and into next week.

There is a chance for flurries and light snow near and north of I-70. Accumulations will be light. There is another area for moisture East of a line from Lyon through Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties that will produce a shot for rain and snow. This moves out leaving the rest of us dry.

Highs Sunday into next week will be below freezing. Highs will be from the upper teens to the 20s. There will be many nights in the single digits into next week. There is another cold front reinforcing the chill early next week from Tuesday into Wednesday.

More snow is possible next Tuesday. We will watch that system as it approaches the region because temperatures and the track will be greatly important.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: NW/W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman