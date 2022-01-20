Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air slips away opening the door for a mild weekend

It was a brutal start to the day with morning lows in the single digits.

Sunshine returned today to break apart the clouds and melt away the snow we gained to the west. We are underneath an area of high pressure that has been pumping the Arctic air into our region with its clockwise flow from the north. We will all regain a southerly flow, which starts the warming process, Friday.

Overnight under a starry sky with light wind, temps will once again dip mainly to the single digits. It will not take much wind for the feels like factor to drop to zero and below through Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for Harper County in Oklahoma until 9 AM Friday.

By afternoon, temps will warm from the 30s to the 40s farther west.

A weak disturbance will work into the northwest by the lunch hour on Friday through the afternoon. A few raindrops and/or snowflakes will be possible.

Moisture is meager. This tracks through our southwest counties by evening, not producing much in its path.

The weekend will be beautiful! Take advantage of the outdoor time as we warm into the 40s Saturday and more 50s Sunday. Some spots to the northwest and near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will flirt with the lower 60s. For folks that may be heading up to Kansas City to see the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills, make sure you bring those warmer layers. As winds turn back out of the southeast through the game, temperatures will fall from the 40s to the lower 30s by the time the game ends.

Monday also looks warmer than average before the next Arctic front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs for most will be below freezing with lows in the single digits during this cold snap. Some moisture may accompany this period, but amounts look light and not everybody will partake. We do not stay in the bitter barrel for long as temps moderate by Thursday.

While it is still a long way out, model guidance continues to hint at a more decent storm system through the Central High Plains during the first week of February. Let us hope guidance comes to fruition and our hopes are not dashed because we could use a lot of moisture right about now.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman