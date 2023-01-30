Clouds will be stubborn to break the farther south in Kansas as a storm system gears up to produce ice from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas this week. Travelers heading south should use extreme caution due to this icing event through midweek.

Here at home, we have been stuck in the freezer. Overnight lows will be bitter once again with more clouds near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

While sunshine erupts farther north and west, south central and southeastern counties will still play games with the cloud cover into Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate some, but Wichita will spend another day below freezing.

A few counties southeast of Wichita from Cowley into Elk and Chautauqua might be skimmed by flurries and light snow. It will not take much of a more northerly shift in this southern track system to enable this.

Clouds may also stick around into Wednesday before thinning to sunshiny skies the rest of the workweek. We will see a jump in temps Wednesday with more 40s and some 50s working back into the region. More warmth expected through week’s end with the 60s showing up to the southwest by Friday. We have a wind shift the first half of the weekend that will stay dry but increase clouds Friday into Saturday. The weekend will feel much better than the previous one with warmer temps.

Next storm on deck looks to arrive early next week, Monday into Tuesday. Seeing rain set up for central and eastern Kansas with snow to the northwest.

Temperatures will cool behind the cold front but not to the magnitude of what we have faced the last few days. Right now, moisture amounts do not look like a whole lot through mid-February, keeping our drought from getting any better.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 10 Wind NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 30 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman