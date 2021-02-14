Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic blast brings snow and bitterly cold wind chills

Snow has quickly covered roads across the state this morning. This activity will continue to spread to the east through the rest of this morning and into the afternoon hours.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through Sunday evening.

Moisture is streaming in from the southwest and that will continue to bring in several rounds of snow throughout the day on Sunday.

Dry air takes over this system on our end largely by Sunday evening bringing an end to our snowfall from west to east.

A secondary impulse coming out of Oklahoma on the back side of this system may keep the snow going for southcentral and southeastern Kansas early Monday morning before the clouds start to clear and the snow moves east.

It still is possible some will find higher snowfall totals across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

The bitterly cold temperatures are just starting to settle in at that point. We will not budge much this afternoon, but temperatures take a bitterly cold turn tonight.

Wind Chill Warnings remain in place to account for wind chills between -15° and -30° Monday and Tuesday morning.

Once we get past Monday, we are on an uphill climb back to somewhat warmer temperatures into the rest of this week.

Another system could bring back an accumulating snow potential for some Tuesday into Wednesday before sunshine takes over by the end of next week and temperatures slowly begin the warming process.