Today is the warmest day we will see for nearly a week, although there is a big difference from places that picked up hardly any snow to where the bulk of it fell. It will still trend much colder in snowier areas going forward.

This snowpack will greatly play into the Arctic cooldown heading for us tomorrow and many days to come.

Clouds thicken Thursday. Snow first develops closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A Winter Storm Watch is posted farther north.

Additional counties spread out near and north of the I-70 corridor are now under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The snow chance on the horizon will not be as fruitful as our most recent storm system. It will be a quick-hitter and not have as much moisture to work with from Thursday into early Friday morning.

That said, areas near and north of I-70 stand a better chance of picking up 1″ to 3″ of snow. Snowfall potential drops drastically farther south. In southern Kansas, many will not see any snow. If they do, it will be in the neighborhood of a trace to a half inch to an inch of snow.

The storm drops snow from north to southeast beginning by Thursday evening. If Wichita can catch some snow, it will be primarily Thursday night. Watch roadways Friday morning as they could be slick due to this system.

The brutal cold is the other part of this front that will have lingering impacts. Wind Chill Advisories are posted from midnight to noon Friday where wind chills from -25 to -35 degrees are possible.

There is also a Wind Chill Watch in effect for a long stretch where afternoon highs will not come anywhere close to freezing. Overnight lows for several days will also range from the single digits to below zero. Areas where snow is prevalent and no chance of melting will be the coldest. Wind chills from -20 to -30 will be possible during this time.

There will be another reinforcing shot of Arctic air Sunday. This combines with another quick-hitting chance for snow. This time southern Kansas may get in on slightly higher snowfall accumulations due to the path and length of time with the snow falling. Travel may be impacted and slower than normal Sunday into Sunday night. This system should be finished by the Monday morning commute.

However, the bitter cold will not give up just yet. It starts to shift East after next Wednesday. Arctic air is like molasses. Once it moves in, as heavy as it is, it is slow to move out. Temperatures do look to get closer to freezing by the end of next week. Please take precautions to protect the 3 “P’s”: your peeps, pets and pipes!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman