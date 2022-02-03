Flurries and light snow showers track to the east through evening near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

This system is impressive when you look at radar from a wintry mix in Texas through the Ohio Valley to New England! Alabama and Mississippi are under a threat for severe weather today where tornadoes are possible. Ice extends from Texas to New England, more than 1000 miles long!

As this tracks away from us, high pressure builds in and clouds will clear overnight. Temps will plummet as winds weaken. The faster the clouds reveal stars, the bigger and quicker the drop. I see Wichita’s air temperature dipping below zero.

While winds will not be strong, it only takes the slightest push of wind to make it miserable into Friday morning. Wind Chill Advisories in effect out west and into Oklahoma. Spots will feel as cold as -15!

Temperatures will be warmer Friday, but many locations will remain below freezing despite abundant sunshine.

Snowpack slows the warming trend but getting into the 30s and 40s this weekend will feel so much better than the cold hand we have been dealt this week. Sunshine is back Friday and will be a common sight this weekend. Areas with less snow to the north will bounce back first. I can see some 50s sneaking into the north later in the weekend.

We will need to watch the freeze/thaw cycle into the weekend as morning roads may have black ice. Highs into next week keep warming with more 50s. Next week looks dry with pleasant temperatures above average. Next cold snap looks to target us by the middle of the month. Might come with a little bit of moisture that we will watch closely.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman