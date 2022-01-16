Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic blast set aside, warmer winds take over early this week

Let the warm up begin! Our recent blast from the Arctic is brief, but eyes another return by mid-week. Temperatures during our peak heating hours this afternoon were nearly 30° warmer than Saturday afternoon.

Highs this afternoon even made it into the 60s out west. Much cooler to the east where low overcast lingered longer with snowpack on the ground.

Overnight skies will be starry with a chill as temps dip back into the freezer.

Winds will pick up in western Kansas Monday. As temps climb with dry conditions and relative humidity values dropping in the afternoon, there will be a window for high fire danger closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. Winds out west have the potential to gust to 45 MPH Temps will be much cooler due to snowpack farther east compared to those untouched out west with our last storm system.

The axis of stronger gusts tracks east into Monday night for our central and eastern communities. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day of the week as many peak near 60 before the arrival of our next Arctic front Tuesday night.

This frontal passage sends temperatures throughout the region below average once again Wednesday. Winds will be strong as this marches through with sustained speeds above 20 and gusts easily to 45 throughout the state.

It will be a slow climb the remainder of the workweek to break free from this Arctic chill and into the start of next weekend. With this progressive northwesterly flow, I see an impulse capable of snow from Tuesday night into Thursday. Amounts look light at this point.

We may have another shot for moisture by the start of next weekend, but it looks rather disorganized for Kansas. Areas to the north and south of our state may benefit better. Still, nothing that looks to help our deepening drought situation.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman