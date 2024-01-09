The system responsible for our blizzard is exiting to the east. As predicted, snowfall accumulations were higher north and west.

Scott City has the highest snowfall total reported into the KSN Storm Track 3 weather center. Wichita officially picks up another 3″ of snow for the season.

Winds will drop significantly after sundown which will lessen any blowing and drifting. The sky has also cleared. With fresh snowpack, it will be a cold night in the teens and lower 20s.

Sunshine sticks around Wednesday but due to snow, it will be difficult for areas north and west to warm much during the day. Spots south and east that did not see much snow should be the warmest.

Chillier changes are on deck Thursday. An Arctic front plans to make a move from north to south and bring a chance for snow.

This snow begins near the Kansas/Nebraska state line and sweeps to the south/southeast Thursday night.

Any snow will depart early Friday. This could create slick travel concerns for the Friday morning commute across northern Kansas, the I-70 corridor and spots along and east of I-135, including the Turnpike.

Snowfall accumulations currently look higher for northeastern Kansas. Accumulations will not be as high as our most recent winter storm.

Once this Arctic front moves through, areas with snow on the ground will see multiple nights below zero. Daytime highs from Friday through the middle of next week will stay below freezing. Wind chills will be common in the single digits and below zero. It will not take much wind to feel brutal outdoors.

There is another shot for snow Sunday into early Monday with light accumulations possible.

We chip away at the chill next Thursday as temperatures stretch above freezing. There will be a few weak disturbances that will try to put down a few flurries next week, but do not look major for us right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 42 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 4 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 16 Lo: 3 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 10 Lo: 1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 12 Lo: 0 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 20 Lo: 4 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman