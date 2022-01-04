Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic brushes by, brings light snow and dangerous cold

Winds are gusty farther east and ramped up in a major way in the northwest as the first cold front of the work week travels through the region.

Gusts in this part of our viewing area exceeded 60 MPH, creating lower visibility due to blowing dust.

Hope you enjoyed today’s warmth before this cold front eases us back below average Wednesday.

Stronger wind gusts will shift to the east/southeast into the overnight as lows return to the freezer.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be much colder.

Clouds thicken Wednesday as a quick-moving system tracks through the Central High Plains.

Higher snowfall amounts still look favorable for the north from an inch or two with isolated spots reaching 3″ of snow to the northwest.

This begins Wednesday afternoon near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. The system will slide to the southeast, painting a light path of snow where areas near and north of I-70 seeing more compared to areas south of I-70 to US 400 where a trace to an inch is expected. Those near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line may see a few flurries but the main snowy path favors the north.

Any snow tapers from northwest to southeast overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough that snow will accumulate, creating slick conditions from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As this makes its way through the region, a surge of Arctic air shifts our way.

By Wednesday evening, we will see wind chills below zero in northern Kansas. This will spread through the rest of the area overnight and into Thursday morning.

Wind gusts between 25 and 40 are expected and the stronger the wind gust, the colder it will feel. This is a “protect the pets and pipes” kind of night! Winds will ease into Thursday afternoon. Highs however will be in the teens throughout the day – just a raw and brutal day.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Wednesday night into part of Thursday.

Warmer winds return Friday and into Saturday. Friday we are digging out of the chill, but it will still be a cold day. Saturday looks much better where highs rebound into the 40s and 50s. Some 60s could also return to the viewing area. Saturday evening another cold front cruises through, resetting us for Sunday. Rain showers look more favorable to our east whereas a snow shower or two may hit the Kansas/Colorado state line.

After our Wednesday/Thursday system this week, we grasp at straws for any moisture into next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman