Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic chill is here to stay with wintry weather possible

The arctic chill has set in and we can expect bitterly cold temperatures the rest of the week. Freezing drizzle is possible for southern Kansas and into Oklahoma. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued to the south of the state and includes Harper county due to some of the inclement driving conditions this morning.

Highs today will sit right at or below freezing in the east. This means most of the snow on the cars and grassy areas will not melt off quickly. Additionally, if there is any water or melted snow on the roads it will be ice. Highs to the west look more comfortable thanks to an increase in sunshine.

Several fronts sit right around the state which will keep us in an active pattern and result in spotty showers. Freezing drizzle is possible this morning, but chances are better tomorrow to see freezing rain and snow.

It will be hard to get rid of the snow thanks to this cold weather. During the work week, the days will start in the teens and single digits but feel like below zero. Afternoon highs will top out in the teens and 20s so there is no relief through the afternoon.

This active pattern will keep little systems coming through here for the work week so we have many chances for snow. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more dry before a stronger system moves through on Thursday.