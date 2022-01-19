Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic chill settles in Thursday, warming by the weekend

The much colder winds of change are here. Northerly flow continues to pump in Arctic air to the region.

Strong wind gusts should ease by midnight.

Still, the slightest push of wind will drive wind chills below zero.

Persistent cloud cover with this colder change sticks around into the overnight as lows tank in the singles to lower 10s.

Flurries and light snow showers will favor western Kansas into Oklahoma this evening with any snow tapering to the southwest into the Oklahoma Panhandle early tonight.

Amounts look low from a trace to an inch total farther west.

This pool of Arctic air resides overhead Thursday even though we transition to more sunshine. Highs will remain below the freezing mark for much of the state.

Brutal cold expected into Friday morning before we take a southerly shift, warming us into the weekend.

There is another impulse or quick-moving wave capable of rain/snow to the northwest on Friday.

Any moisture, and let us not get our hopes up, looks pitiful as it tracks by into Friday night. Clouds will overspread the region.

We chip away further at the chill this weekend where some highs by Sunday and into next Monday could once again top out in the 50s to lower 60s. Dry conditions prevail. The next Arctic blast aligns for next Tuesday as highs dip below freezing Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps will moderate by the latter half of next week.

Another fast-mover with limited moisture may bring snow to areas west next Tuesday into Wednesday. We look to end January dry with a deepening drought. If models come to fruition, then the first week of February may offer up a stronger system…something to watch as we get closer as it is a way out right now.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman