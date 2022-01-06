Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic cold and slick travel Thursday

Snow showers continue to fall and amounts have ranged from more than half a foot to 1″

Snow showers should wrap up by mid morning but commuters will want to allow extra travel time. New snow on the ground will result in slick conditions. This is why a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.

It is also important that we bundle up before taking that first step out the door. Most of the area will remain under a Wind Chill Advisory through this morning.

Northerly winds are currently breezy and bringing wind chills down below zero. The air today will sting but winds will not be as strong later today.

Clouds gradually break through the day but any sun we are able to see will not help us warm up. An arctic air mass that has dipped into the region will keep highs from getting out of the teens. A few 20s will be possible to the southwest.

A few flurries will try to flirt with the northwest corner of the area later today but once the snow wraps up this morning we will be done.

Under a partly cloudy sky our low temperatures tonight will return to the single digits. The new, light, powdery snow will become more crunchy and compacted due to the cold temperatures. It would be wise to allow extra travel time again early Friday where roads are still snow-covered.

Moisture will be difficult to find after today. There is a small chance that a few raindrops could skim South Central Kansas Saturday but most of this moisture will stay to the east. Snowflakes should stay west of our area in Colorado. So far, Wednesday night and Thursday will be a timeframe to keep an eye on. Also, the temperature rollercoaster ride continues. Rebounding into the weekend, seasonably chilly Sunday, and then back to the 50s by the middle of next week.