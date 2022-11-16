Chilly temperatures that feel more like wintertime have persisted this week throughout the region. It has been a beautiful day as long as you bundle up while outdoors.

The next cold front is marching our way.

This will spark a few flurries and light snow showers in the northwest first later tonight and into Thursday morning.

As this boundary tracks to the south, it will increase cloud cover from the north to the south. It will also carry a limited engagement with sprinkles, flurries and light snow showers. Any accumulation to the northwest will generally be under an inch.

Temperatures warm enough for our northcentral and northeast counties Thursday to produce rain and snow showers.

Southern Kansas will see a few sprinkles and flurries late Thursday afternoon into the overnight as colder air surges south.

Clouds stick around Thursday night and clear by Friday. Temps for much of the Sunflower State Friday afternoon will be below freezing. Temperatures look up for the weekend as we dig out of the freezer. Highs return to the 40s Saturday and the 50s by Sunday. Sunshine and light breezes are expected as we warm.

Next week temperatures keep climbing early on before a system organizes for one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Wednesday into Thursday moisture returns and may be in the form of rain first followed by snow as colder air makes a comeback. We will continue to keep an eye on this system as it gets into better focus over the next few days.

KSN STORM TRACK 3 FORECAST from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 44 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman