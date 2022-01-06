Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic temperatures today as snow clears east

The snow from our wintry system continues to slide to the east. While a few flurries in the northwestern part of the state remains possible this afternoon, many are done with the snowfall from this system.

Snowfall totals ranged from several inches to a dusting, and it was all dependent on where the heaviest bands of snow took residency with this slow-moving system.

Any roads that remain snow-covered this afternoon could be slick. Please give yourself some extra time to get to your destination throughout the day.

As sunshine returns, temperatures will not see much in the way of improvements. Daytime highs will rest into the teens with wind chill values between -10° and 0°. Continue to protect yourselves and your pets from the chilly temperatures.

As the clouds continue to break through the evening and overnight, winds will turn more calm. Temperatures will turn bitterly cold with some of the coldest temperatures expected across northcentral into northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

As winds relax overnight, an arctic airmass will allow for wind chill values to return below zero first thing Friday morning.

Temperatures do not remain in the freezer for long as a gradual warming trend is on the way as we approach the weekend. By Saturday evening, our next cold front is set to roll through the region.

Moisture out ahead of this weekend cold front looks minimal. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out across portions of central Kansas, the best moisture and chances for rain collects east of the KSN viewing area late Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound after a colder end to the weekend with daytime highs climbing into the 50s for daytime highs next week. Eyes are on the middle of the week as a storm system to the south starts to build in. This may be the next best chance for moisture for the Sunflower State, and it is worth monitoring the trends in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige