Storm Track 3 Forecast: As moisture struggles to budge, rain chances linger through the end of the week

After a foggy start the morning, the fog has lifted but plenty of moisture still hangs in the air.

You can not only feel that moisture when you step outside, but some of it will be used to fuel another round of rain and storm chances into the afternoon and evening.

While an isolated stronger storm cannot be ruled out, capable of producing larger hail and damaging wind gusts, many of the showers and storms that develop today will be more of the garden variety. Given the scattered nature, not everyone will get tagged by passing downpours today.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk outlined for portions of western Kansas today to account for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

Daytime highs will be similar to past days as the thermometer climbs back into the 70s this afternoon.

With the cloud cover and moisture in place overnight, lows will dip back down into the 50s and 60s.

The door for moisture remains wide open as an area of low pressure sits across south Texas helping to feed that moisture northward.

As it does so, an upper-level pattern that has not budged much the past several days continues to remain consistent in holding an area of low pressure to the west and a blocking high pressure system to the east.

This prevents the system to our west, that continues to provide the energy necessary for showers and thunderstorms, from moving eastward. In this pattern, daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop.

We will see this pattern unfold on Thursday where a bit more energy to fuel storms sets up across the northern Plains and may swing a stronger storm or two into northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will once again be our primary concerns with any of the stronger storms that may develop throughout the day.

Not everyone will get tagged by this activity and the same will be true Friday and into the weekend. However, daily rounds of rain will be possible across portions of the Sunflower State daily until this pattern breaks. Given the tropical nature of these downpours and recent rainfall, flooding will need to be monitored with each round of rain especially across areas that have seen excessive rainfall the past few days or have experienced flooding already. Creeks, rivers and streams will continue to run higher in these areas until we can start to dry out a bit more.

A gradual warming trend wraps up the work week and takes us into the weekend as daytime highs start to climb into the 80s. Rain chances will still be possible each day, but we are not expecting each day to be a washout.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige