Storm Track 3 Forecast: Autumn air on the way, showers and storms too

While most of us will stay dry this morning a passing shower, storm, or sprinkle will be possible.

Any rain during the day will be sparse.

Breezy southerly winds will keep some warmth around as highs warm into the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

As we approach the evening a few showers and storms will begin to develop, especially to the northwest where a cold front will begin to move into the area.

Spotty rain and rumbles will stick around through sundown and during the night. Compared to the last couple of mornings, more of us will start the day with damp conditions tomorrow.

We will need to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a handful of our counties between Western and Central Kansas.

As the front moves through there will also be a drastic difference in temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

Everyone will not see rain at the same time but Thursday will hold our best chance of showers this week. Everyone will want to grab an umbrella and a rain jacket before heading out the door.

Winds will switch out of the north, leading to more of a fall-feel as highs drop into the 60s and 70s.

There could be a brief break in the rain late Thursday but more moisture will stream in by Friday to give us a continued on/off chance of showers and storms.

This stubborn system will stick around through Saturday and once it wraps up some of the higher rainfall totals could be up to 2″.

If there is any rain leftover early Sunday it will be to our east. The end of the weekend will not be as damp and highs will stay in the 70s into next week.