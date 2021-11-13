Storm Track 3 Forecast: Average fall weekend, warmer air follows

We have dropped below freezing this morning in the Wichita area, and for most of the Sunflower State as well. This is the first hard freeze for many this season. We will eventually make a run at the 50s this afternoon, with those out to the west climbing a little warmer closer to that 70 degree mark.

Winds will relax a bit for our Saturday, but we could still see gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph especially in far northwest Kansas. Much better compared to the 50 mph gusts yesterday.

A mix of sun and clouds will take over the state, but Saturday remains dry.

It is not until tonight into early Sunday morning that two small disturbances will clip the state. The first comes this evening and looks confined to northeast Kansas.

The second one overnight I think has the better chance to bring some light rain to parts of north central Kansas. If you do see any rain, accumulations will be minor.

High pressure then sets in for Sunday and Monday. This will allow for some nice fall sunshine. Temperatures begin to warm as well. Our average high for this time of year is 58 degrees. We will see those afternoon highs climb as we head into the beginning of next week. 50s for Wichita on Saturday and Sunday, with 60s and lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances are rather low for now, but a system of cold fronts move back through later on next week. This will bring cooler air closer to average for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears