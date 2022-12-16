Cold and windy to kick off our Friday with wind chills in the single digits in portions of western Kansas. The northwesterly flow pulls in colder air over the course of the day with strong gusts anywhere from 30-40 MPH at times.

Temperatures this afternoon only warm into the upper 30s, well below average for the middle of December. Those in northwestern Kansas will sit below dressing today, with highs only reaching the low 30s and partly cloudy skies.

If you need any last-minute shopping done this weekend, bundle up as you run your errands. Temperatures slowly climb back towards our seasonal average by Sunday before our next cold front arrives.

This cold front will not only bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to the region but will also bring snowfall to the Sunflower State early Monday morning. Temperatures will be hovering in the mid to low 30s for southcentral Kansa, leading to a rain/snow mixture. Those farther north will see all snow. Moisture will struggle to move into western Kansas and will not see much precipitation out of this front.

Temperatures crash back into the 20s in the wake of Monday’s cold front. Highs sit in the mid-20s to the upper teens for the middle of the week. Overnight lows drop into the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives.

Another cold front tracks across the state come late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snowfall will move across the region, but the main concern will be the bitter cold that will settle in as we head into the holiday weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 12 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 25 Lo: 8 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 19 Lo: 6 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll