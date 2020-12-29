Storm Track 3 Forecast: Back-to-back systems this week, more ice and snow to come before 2021

The axis for frozen precipitation in the form of sleet and freezing rain continues to lift to the north. We will have all rain for the KSN viewing area into tonight. This will slowly track to the east.

I do see an uptick in intensity near and southeast of the Turnpike over the next few hours that could reduce visibility due to heavy rainfall. A clap of thunder is also possible!

Any moisture leftover early Wednesday will transition back to a wintry mix and snow, briefly to the southeast. Wednesday evening through early Thursday will offer up clearing skies for most. It will not last long…

A system that is down near the border in southern Texas will ramp up and return moisture to central and eastern Kansas late Thursday into Friday.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for this time in the blue, including Wichita and Sedgwick County, along with areas south of I-70 into Oklahoma.

Temperatures and the track will need to be monitored. I do not like where temperatures will align once the moisture works up from the south. By Thursday, late afternoon into the evening, we will start as rain but temperatures will be dangerously close to the freezing mark, if not below, as this moisture streams northwest in our direction. Yes, I anticipate another freezing rain event Thursday evening which could include the Wichita Metro.

We will cool further Thursday night into Friday morning. The part of the storm notorious for producing heavier snowfall will line up over central and eastern Kansas.

This could be a healthy snow event where that portion of the system lines up. We will need to monitor trends closely and how far west this system will go.

Right now, it looks like our northwestern communities will miss out. A line from Dodge City to Hays and points east will pick up the most of this wintry mix/snow. The bulk of this storm will take place right in the heart of Kansas!

We will have the latest on both of these storms tonight on KSN News 3.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman