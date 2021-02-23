Storm Track 3 Forecast: Back to winter’s reality behind front, rain waits for the weekend

The warmest day of the week is here! We soared through the 60s this afternoon with several 70s spread throughout the Sunflower State. The reporting station in Arkansas City may have an issue with its sensor as it is significantly higher than surrounding readings.

Winds have increased and gusts between 30 and 40 mph are likely as the front comes through into tonight. This frontal passage will come with clouds, but not much moisture. A sprinkle may get squeezed out near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line but that is it.

We will need to keep an eye out for potential grass fires through early evening. A Fire Weather Warning is in place until 7 PM.

Temperatures take a dip Wednesday to the 40s and lower 50s.

We have a system that will flirt with our far western counties near the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday night into Thursday morning with snow. Any accumulation will be under an inch.

The warmth will try to fight back Friday into Saturday before a series of systems are set to work through the Central High Plains. Rain showers are possible Sunday from central into eastern Kansas.

A better shot for widespread rain and snow comes in next Monday and Tuesday followed by another system which promises more rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Next week looks like it will be more active and provide adequate moisture for many folks, especially along and east of a line from Comanche to Rice and Dickinson counties. Models are painting a couple inches of rain through the first week of March. It would be appreciated as we go into our wildfire season. These systems will need to be monitored as things will change as we get closer.

As for temperatures, they will range from the 40s to the 60s next week, keeping any Arctic chill at bay.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman