Storm Track 3 Forecast: Baking under the heat through the end of July, relief in sight

Abundant sunshine has allowed for temperatures to continue to climb throughout the morning.

We are setting the stage for another toasty afternoon with daytime highs back into the upper 90s and low 100s.

When you factor in the humidity that is in place, especially across northern and central into eastern Kansas, this will cause feel-like temperatures to be well into the 100s to as warm as 110° in some locations.

Heat Advisories will remain in effect until 9PM Thursday for portions of the region. Elk and Chautauqua counties have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning until 9PM Thursday.

The moisture will not escape us this evening, leaving behind another muggy night where temperatures struggle to relax much through the overnight. Lows will remain into the 70s for many.

Our pattern will continue to remain favorable for a string of hot days ahead as high pressure remains in control of the middle of the country.

This will keep our temperatures well into the upper 90s and lower 100s as we officially wrap up the month of July.

August looks to bring some slight relief back to the region as temperatures take a dip back below the seasonal average as rain chances start to build in the second half of the weekend.

A disturbance will not only provide some scattered chances for rain Sunday into Monday, but it will also bring some relief to our temperature trend into the first few days of August. The high pressure system that is currently in place will escape to the west allowing for smaller disturbances to spark scattered chances for rain at times through next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige