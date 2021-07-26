Storm Track 3 Forecast: Battling intense heat for the near future

Thunderstorms bubbled up quickly this afternoon near and along the I-135 corridor. We had a few reports of strong wind gusts at McConnell Air Force Base (69 and 79 MPH wind gusts!), but the main story was torrential rainfall. Since the storms were moving slowly, areal flooding can be found across Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The Areal Flood Warning stays in effect until 9:30 PM for Sedgwick and 10:00 for Harvey and McPherson counties.

Radar estimated rainfall totals generally are between 1 and 3 inches for parts of central Kansas. Storms were isolated, so some stayed completely dry.

A few thunderstorms could linger into the evening but the overall trend is to have them fall apart as the sun sets.

Over the next 24 hours as high pressure takes control, we will see a jump to the middle 90s for highs.

With the recent rain, we will have dew points in the upper60s and 70s for central into eastern Kansas which will make it feel steamy and hard to take being outdoors.

A Heat Advisory is in effect to the north and farther south across the state line in Oklahoma. We may see this Heat Advisory expand further in the days ahead due to the increasing heat and persistent humidity.

There is a slight chance of a random shower or storm to the south Tuesday closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, but it does not look like much moisture.

Wednesday we will see a few triple digits sprinkled in out west with dry skies. Winds will not be much help this week as they look stagnant until the weekend when the pot stirs slightly.

Model guidance wants to paint a complex of heavy rain and thunder from Nebraska into northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday. It may skim our area and lead to additional chances for showers and thunderstorms in that vicinity of our viewing area leading into the weekend.

This dome of high pressure looks to break down Sunday which may give us a few hit or miss storms that could linger into next Monday. Next week may be more promising for moisture throughout most of the region.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman