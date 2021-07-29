Storm Track 3 Forecast: Battling the heat and humidity through the end of the week, relief around the corner

Temperatures are heating up across Kansas once again as abundant sunshine takes over and allows the thermometer to continue to climb this afternoon. Expect daytime highs back into the 90s and 100s with little in the way of a breeze to keep this stuffy air moving around.

The added humidity on hand will once again create high heat index values through the afternoon with feels-like temperatures back into the 104° to 108° or higher range. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect through Friday evening.

With the added moisture, temperatures will once again struggle to see significant improvements through the overnight with many returning to the 70s.

The high pressure system that has been keeping a strong hold of the heat over the Sunflower State remains in control through the end of the week. This will allow daytime highs to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s both Friday and Saturday.

By Saturday, this high pressure system will finally start to loosen its grip across the Central Plains and retreat back to the west.

Our pattern will start to break down as disturbances track closer to Kansas not only adding in added cloud cover but also chances for showers and thunderstorms this weekend into early next week.

The severe weather threat for us across the KSN viewing area will be very low as we start the weekend, with a better potential for an isolated stronger storm closer to the Kansas City Metro.

As a boundary slips in from the north it will help to spark isolated activity across southeastern Nebraska through northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

This boundary will continue to make southward progress through the weekend. As it does so, it will interact with the humid airmass in place across Kansas and help to spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

This will likely not be a drought-busting rain for many, but heavy pockets of rain will be possible as any activity that bubbles up will make efficient use of the moisture that is in place.

Added rain chances and a change to this weather pattern will lead to some cooler temperatures filtering back into the region by the second half of the weekend and into early next week. As a result, temperatures will swing back below average for this time of the year. Isolated chances for rain and rumbles linger into the first few days of August.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige