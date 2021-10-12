Storm Track 3 Forecast: Be weather aware, powerful system will spark strong to severe storms Tuesday in Kansas

Our next weather aware day is here. Despite most of us being off to a dry, quiet start early this morning it is very important that we be ready for what is potentially ahead. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained an Enhanced Risk of severe weather which includes Wichita, Salina, Hays, and Dodge City. This is where the highest risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will reside.

Strong to severe storms should hold off until the evening. As our next system approaches there could still be a shower or storm around early in the day. First to the west this morning and then in portions of Central Kansas from midday through the afternoon.

After 4pm, stronger storms will develop between Eastern Colorado and Western Kansas. There will still be some scattered rumbles around Central Kansas at the same time. Storm coverage and severity will ramp up to the west through the evening.

Storms will sweep west to east through the area during the night and the main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts along this line. Wichita will be in line to see these storms closer to the overnight hours.

Storms will be gone by the time we wake up Wednesday morning and the rest of the day will be breezy and mild with clearing skies.

There will not be much change in temperatures today but winds will be very strong. High Wind Warnings have been issued for a couple of our counties in Northwest Kansas. Winds could get up to 30 to 40 mph by the afternoon with stronger gusts.

As the front blows through we will likely see a wide range in temperatures to start Wednesday in the 30s to the 50s.

After today, there will not be much moisture around. Rain will try to sneak back into the area from the southeast late Wednesday night through Thursday. Western Kansas will stay dry while a passing shower or storm will be possible between Central and Eastern Kansas.

After this next chance, high pressure will build into the region later in the week and lead a dry, quiet, sunny, and mild weekend.