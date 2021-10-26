Storm Track 3 Forecast: Be weather aware Tuesday evening and overnight, severe weather possible

Winds have started to pick up and they will be winds of change. Tuesday will be a windy day with winds up to 20 to 40 mph and stronger gusts. High wind alerts have been issued to the west for evening and overnight hours.

Similar to early Monday morning, areas of dense fog may try to form to the northwest but winds look to be too strong already for this to happen. This is still something to keep an eye on this morning.

Strong southerly flow will send highs well above average in the 70s and 80s. Add dry conditions to the mix and there will be high fire danger to the west where outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Even though most of the day will be dry it will still be a weather aware day. Our next disturbance to the west will move in and spark storms by the evening.

Storms could develop as early as 7pm or 8pm between Western and Central Kansas. This is where the greatest risk of strong to severe storms will reside. They will need to be monitored closely because large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

We will need to keep a close eye on storms through the night as activity shifts into more of Central Kansas. It is important to have more than one way to receive weather alerts, especially since most storms will occur after dark.

As a front moves through there will be a split in our low temperatures. We will wake up to the 40s and 50s.

You will want a jacket before heading out the door Wednesday to not only stay warm but dry too. Showers and storms will spin through the area mid-week but severe weather is not expected. Rain will gradually end from west to east.

As skies clear out we will keep the wind with conditions staying gusty through the end of the work week.

There is not much warming expected as high temperatures remain near and below average.

Kiddos, mom, and dad will want an extra layer underneath their costumes as trick-or-treating Sunday evening will be chilly but also dry. Freezing temperatures in the area Sunday night and Monday night may have some moisture to work with, this is looking like an interesting period to monitor.