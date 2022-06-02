We are on cruise control with more sunshine to the east and comfy temperatures thanks to high pressure sitting over the Plains today. There is a chance for a few sprinkles and showers to the southwest through early evening on the backside of the high as moisture returns to the region.

Clouds are more prevalent with a better shot for a shower or storm overnight in that part of our viewing area. This should behave and stay below severe thresholds.

This disturbance tracks east and may survive around south central Kansas and the Wichita area early Friday morning if high pressure can track far enough to the east. If that high stays strong and hugs the Wichita area for a few more hours overnight, then any activity coming close will get squashed.

The remainder of Friday looks fantastic for the beginning of Riverfest.

Temps are below average and the humidity will not be terrible either!

By nightfall, storms will gather near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Some may reach strong enough to become severe for large hail and high winds. This marches east through the overnight and weakens through the remainder of the state.

Saturday is a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for renewed showers and thunderstorms during peak heating hours driven by daytime instability.

Another round by evening will be stronger out west.

There is a Marginal Risk a storm becomes severe for hail and high winds. The humidity will climb and make it feel uncomfortable again.

Overnight, a complex of heavy rain and thunder blossoms and slides east through the state. This is the type of pattern we will face into next week which is taking on summer characteristics of northwesterly flow. Storms are more prevalent during the overnights than the daytime. This may enable much of the state to see anywhere from 1” to 3” of rain with locally higher amounts through the end of next week. We will need to watch for flooding especially in areas that picked up a substantial amount this week. Highs will trend near average and not become too extreme into the new work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman