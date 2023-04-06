An area of high pressure is sitting over Kansas in the wake of Tuesday’s storm system, creating quieter winds and enhancing cooler temperatures. This shifts East tonight and the return flow from the south starts the warming process that will carry over the remainder of the workweek and through the weekend.

Temps overnight will be chilly with a kiss of frost and light freezes over much of western Kansas. Might be a good idea to cover up any sensitive plants/flowers again for another night.

Temps warm in the afternoons to the 60s for Friday and the 70s over the weekend. Winds increase to the northwest Friday and gusts from 35-45 are possible. Fire danger is on the rise Friday into Saturday as the air is driest in the southwest.

Over the weekend, a system moves in capable of a sprinkle or shower out west late Saturday. Sunday the axis moves into the central and eastern parts of the state and may keep a slim, isolated rain chance going into Sunday night.

Next week will be warm. A few 80s will work in and winds look to pick up by the middle of next week.

We will need to be on guard for high fire danger during this time. The pattern begins to look unsettled by next Friday, opening the door for more moisture. We will keep you advised as we get closer to this system’s arrival.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman