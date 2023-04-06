In the wake of the storm system that blew through on Tuesday, we are left with a cooler air mass that will keep skies sunny and winds light through the day today, with comfortably cool highs in the low 60s.

Things are expected to stay quiet for the next few days as an upper level ridge sets up over the western United States and shifts the jet stream away from Kansas for a little while. Temperatures warm to the 70s for Easter weekend, and the 80s will be back next week! Fire danger may be a concern over the weekend at times when winds kick up a notch, but no extremely windy days are expected for the time being. Fire weather watches have been issued for Friday in far western Kansas.

A weak disturbance may try to produce a few showers or thunderstorms over the weekend, but chances remain low at 10% to 20%.

The jet stream pattern will pick up again toward the end of next week, which may bring more active weather as we head toward mid-April. Until then, enjoy these beautiful and calm days that we definitely don’t see often enough!

4/6/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.