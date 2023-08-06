Overnight thunderstorms continue to drift east. A few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder may still hang around through daybreak, but Sunday will be a much quieter day across Kansas.

A cool front is bringing some drier air that will keep our storm chances lower today. Highs will be a bit warm in the 80s, but feeling much cooler in comparison to the heat wave from the previous week.

Most of the day will be spent dry, but there is still a chance of a few storms particularly in southwestern Kansas late tonight as a few storms from Colorado make their way southeast. Severe weather is unlikely from these storms.

Lows will be nice and cool to start the coming work week with 50s and 60s Monday morning.

Northwest winds keep temperatures below normal into Monday, with most of the state staying dry. Highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Again, a few storms may be possible late Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, particularly out west.

A Slight Risk has been issued for northwestern Kansas for tomorrow evening’s storms.

We will see another upper level disturbance moving our way on Tuesday, and this brings a bit better storm chances around midweek. The most likely time to see storms in Wichita will be at night.

The heat dome will remain to our west and south for the rest of the week, which helps us to keep the heat at bay. We warm up a bit later in the week as storm chances wane, but extreme heat is not expected for the foreseeable future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.