It felt a little more like Fall than Summer across Kansas this morning with quiet conditions, just some patchy fog and cool temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s overnight.

It was a good morning to don a light sweater, but a very pleasant day is unfolding for outdoor activities, including the State Fair in Hutchinson. There is a small chance for an afternoon shower in western Kansas, but the rest of us will be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs generally in 70s statewide.

The reason for cooler temperatures in the southwest this afternoon is mostly cloudy skies and showers which can develop later on.

There will be a continuation of mostly cloudy skies across southwest Kansas tonight along with a shower or two and a rumble of thunder. The rest of the Sunflower State will be partly to eventually mostly cloudy tonight with a small chance for a shower or sprinkle spreading into central Kansas after midnight.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s leading to another cool start to the day on Thursday.

A few more showers attempt to track into central Kansas Thursday along with increasing clouds. Most of the rain should stay to the west of I-135 and along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

The clouds and showers activity will keep temperatures a little lower on Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

This system travels through the Central Plains on Friday bringing a quick shot of scattered showers across the state.

Friday’s shower activity will be due to the approach of a surface cold front, but the air coming in behind it for the weekend is actually a bit warmer. Highs will remain below-average until the weekend. Sunshine returns with dry conditions this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm closer to average into next week. There are hints at further shower formation from central into eastern Kansas early next week and possibly into the middle of next week. Any rainfall potential will be kept on the light side.

9/13/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms (Late.) Lo: 57 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston