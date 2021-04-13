Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average temps, clouds thicken before moisture moves in

Expect another cooler than average day ahead as clouds continue to stream in. We’ll still be able to see some occasional breaks of sun. Light northerly winds and cloud cover will keep highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Clouds that move in could squeeze out a few sprinkles, possibly a few early snowflakes to the west, but chances are slim and most of us will stay dry. There’s a slightly better chance for some rain to mix with snow tonight to the west and northwest.

Lows tonight will be cold enough in the 30s to support a little wintry weather to the west into Wednesday. There won’t be much moisture for Central Kansas through mid-week but it’ll still stay cooler than normal in the 50s.

Highs take an even bigger dip into the 40s and 30s to the west late in the week. This is when better chances for moisture will begin to develop.

Rain/snow continues to the west as rain builds east Thursday afternoon and night. This is also when snow is more likely to the northwest and could lead to some accumulation through Friday.

The end of the work week will be damp, chilly, and wintry for some. Winds will pick back up too as the bulk of this system tracks through. Even though it won’t be the best end to the week, the rainfall will still be welcomed as totals so far are looking to be a little more or less than an inch.

We’ll dry out over the weekend and highs will bounce back closer to normal into the 60s. Conditions will be quiet into the start of next week.