Last night’s cold front has brought an autumn chill to the air today! Highs were in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Winds have been strong today, with gusts near 50 MPH for a large portion of western Kansas. The northerly flow has helped to lock in the cooler temperatures that will linger through the weekend.

High Wind Warnings are in place for Barton and Russel counties through 7 PM this evening with Wind Advisories covering most of central Kansas.

It is going to be a chilly night for Friday Football Fever. Be sure to dress in layers as game time temperatures will be in the 50s.

Temperatures plummet again tonight as cloud cover breaks apart, leaving us with clearing skies in western Kansas. Lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Those who see more cloud cover will be warm overnight.

A Freeze Warning is in place for our westernmost counties through 9 AM MDT tomorrow. A Frost Advisory joins this for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma through 10 AM Saturday. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants and bring pets indoors overnight.

The fall-like feel sticks around through the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and relaxing winds. Might not be a bad time to head out to the pumpkin patch!

An Annular Eclipse will be visible tomorrow across the state. The eclipse will start at 10:20 AM and end at 1:10 PM in Wichita. We will be battling the cloud cover to get a good glimpse of the “ring of fire” of the eclipse in central Kansas, but we should get a look through the breaks in the clouds. Viewing will be better in western Kansas.

Skies stay dry through the start of next week with temperatures trending upwards. We return to the 70s by midweek, just in time for our next chance of rain to arrive on Wednesday.

Temperatures will settle back into the 60s by the second half of next week. Skies will dry out behind the quick shot of moisture midweek. Clear skies return by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll