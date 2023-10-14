Temperatures were fall-like today. Highs reached the 50s across the region, well below average for this time of year.

A thick blanket of cloud cover has coated the state today. This not only kept temperatures cool but also made it difficult to view the annular eclipse that occurred this morning.

Temperatures will fall overnight. Lows will dip into the 40s and 30s across the state. Winds stay out of the north through the night. Those who see more cloud cover in central Kansas will also see lows in the 40s compared to the 30s in western Kansas.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for most of western Kansas through early tomorrow morning.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the north through the start of the week.

Winds will start to bring southerly flow back to the region on Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the 70s by Tuesday and stay there through the week. We will see a brief dip in highs with a weak cold front tracks through the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

This front will try to squeeze out a few raindrops as it passes through the Sunflower State. Rainfall will be limited, but a shower or two will be possible in central Kansas.

Temperatures turn warmer after the passing boundary. Highs will jump back into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll