Tonight we “spring forward” an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. While changing the clocks, it is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and weather radios.

Temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the north and continue to pull in cooler temperatures as we head into the end of the weekend.

Moisture will track across portions of southwest Kansas overnight into early Sunday morning. Light showers will track along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. The rest of the state will remain dry, with patchy drizzle possible for spots in southcentral Kansas.

Highs tomorrow will sit below average for this time of year. Most of the region’s temperatures reach the low 50s, with northwest Kansas in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies transition to partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Temperatures yoyo for the next seven days. We stay colder for the first half of the week before launching into the 70s by Wednesday. This is before our next cold front cuts across the state on Thursday, shoving temperatures back into the 40s for the start of next weekend.

This cold front brings the return of moisture to the Sunflower State. Strong northerly flow will move in behind this front. A rain and snow mixture will move through the region starting Wednesday night and persist through most of Thursday.

Cold air settles in and makes itself at home through the upcoming weekend as most of the United States will stay below average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Lo: 32 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 42 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 61 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll