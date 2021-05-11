Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average today, but warmer weather is in the forecast

Kansas and Wichita Weather Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Posted: / Updated:

Morning showers are wrapping up in time for your afternoon plans. This is great news for those headed to the Wind Surge game this afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 57, but we will fall to about 55 at the start of the game. By the final inning, temperatures will fall to the low 50s. It is not a bad idea to bring a jacket or coat, especially given the chilly wind from the north. With the exception of a spotty shower or two, conditions will be drier into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by Friday. We are into the 70s and 80s by the weekend. More storms are likely over the weekend as well. Stay weather aware for the system expected Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories