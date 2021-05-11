Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average today, but warmer weather is in the forecast

Morning showers are wrapping up in time for your afternoon plans. This is great news for those headed to the Wind Surge game this afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 57, but we will fall to about 55 at the start of the game. By the final inning, temperatures will fall to the low 50s. It is not a bad idea to bring a jacket or coat, especially given the chilly wind from the north. With the exception of a spotty shower or two, conditions will be drier into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by Friday. We are into the 70s and 80s by the weekend. More storms are likely over the weekend as well. Stay weather aware for the system expected Friday and Saturday.