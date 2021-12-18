Storm Track 3 Forecast: Below average weekend, warming trend quickly returns

Friday’s cold front sure did its job. We are chilly to start the day with most of us sitting in the teens and 20s, with a few 30 degree readings in southeast and south central Kansas. Our temperature train will struggle out there today. Most of us will likely have a hard time climbing out of the 30s, with a few inching toward the 40 degree mark. From well above average, to well below average in a small time frame.

Winds will be the main factor out there, mainly this morning. Sustained north winds between 10 and 25 mph are already found, with gusts potentially up to 35 mph. This is creating dangerously cold wind chills in western Kansas, so you will need a few extra layers if you have outdoor morning plans.

5 AM Wind Chills on Saturday Morning

These gusty winds will be able to subside a bit this afternoon as high pressure sets in place.

The positive on this chilly day will be the sunshine. In fact, it looks like we could see a good deal of sunshine over the next few days. It will be breezy at times, but all in all mainly quiet.

Expect some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far as we dip into the single digits and teens on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will bottom out this weekend, while beginning a gradual climb into next week. We add a few degrees for Sunday with highs back into the lower 40s with some lower 50s out west. All of us should be back to the 50s by Monday and stay in that range into early next weekend.

This is another very dry forecast. I am not seeing many signs of rain or snow in the Sunflower State leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Our latest drought monitor continues to add to the rainfall deficit. Extreme drought continues for portions of southern and western Kansas.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears