Hello cold front! Massive changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Expect those temperatures to take a huge turn for Saturday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the northwest to the 80s to the southeast. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the north today and clouds take over.

Many spots made it to the 90s yesterday so this is a huge change. The front is potent, but fairly starved for moisture in Kansas. There are a few showers and storms out there to start our Saturday. Stormcast is trying to fill in radar a bit later in the midday and early afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans just keep an eye to the sky. No need to cancel any plans, but we will see some spotty showers through the evening. An isolated cell or two could have heavy rain. Aside from that, expect a pretty gloomy day.

Clouds and rain clear overnight into early Sunday. The outlook on Sunday is pretty spectacular! Outdoor plans will be filled with sunshine and 70s.

Enjoy this as late summer will sizzle back starting Tuesday. Those 90s will be common again for a good chunk of next week.

The extended outlook is favoring well-above average temperatures even into the following week as well. This means you need to take in this cool air while you can!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 74 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 52 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears