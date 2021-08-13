Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes in store for the weekend

Scattered rain across the state is really helping temperatures out with most of us starting in the 60s and 70s. We will see a few scattered showers from time to time on Friday, but we can expect most of the day to remain dry. Cloud coverage and rain cooled air will both help our afternoon highs stay in the 80s which is a big welcomed change.

We hold on to a slim thunderstorm chance for Friday evening, but right now it is looking like most of the activity will stay focused on the boundary to our south.

A few storms are also possible on Saturday, but this activity also looks fairly isolated. No need to cancel any weekend plans, just keep an eye out for a stray thunderstorm or two.

Weekend temperatures look phenomenal. We are experiencing a nice cool down with many only in the 80s for the next few days. These cooler temperatures could last through Tuesday before lower 90s return across the state.

It is a relatively active pattern with scattered slim storm chances throughout the forecast. This is a tradeoff of the intense heat we saw last week.